Bullets to play Bullets Reserves, Wanderers drawn against Karonga in FDH Bank Cup

Nyasa Big Bullets FC will play Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves in the round 32 of the inaugural FDH Bank Knockout Cup whilst Be Forward Wanderers will travel up North to play Karonga United.

This was confirmed during a national draw conducted by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and FDH Bank Officials on Friday at Mpira Village in Chiwembe.

The Round of 32 consists of 16 teams from the Super League and 16 successful teams from the Regional Associations Leagues.

Teams that finished in the top eight of the Super League last season were seeded against the remaining eight teams that finished outside the top eight and the sixteen teams that made it to the national phase.

Karonga United have been drawn against Wanderers in what is likely to be the pick of the round of 32 draw whilst Bullets will host their Reserve team for the first time in a competitive match.

Silver Strikers will travel to Blantyre to play Immigration FC whilst Mzuzu Warriors will host Ntopwa FC in Mzuzu.

In other exciting fixtures, TN Stars will host Moyale Barracks, with Blue Eagles drawn against Ekwendeni Hammers FC.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the round of 32 matches will be played on the weekend of 26 June, 2021 at venues to be announced by the Association.

The competition was scheduled to kick off in 2020 but was delayed by FAM due to Covid-19 pandemic which saw the Malawi Government imposing restrictions on public gathering to prevent further spreading of the virus.

Incentives

FDH Bank will award the winner MK25 million, with the runners up walking away with MK8 million whilst the semifinalists and quarterfinalists will be rewarded MK2 million and MK1 million respectively.

The Bank will also give each qualification teams from Regional Leagues MK500 000 and two match balls.

The sponsors will also dress all the semifinalists of the competition.

Individual accolades

Man of the match from the quarterfinal stage, golden gloves winner and player of the tournament will be rewarded with MK200, 000 each whilst man of the match will walk away with MK50 000.

There will also be FDH Bank Cup discovery which FAM will determine his prize.

Media Accolades

The best radio station that will cover the tournament will be given MK200 000 whilst the best reporter will walk away with the same amount of money.

The best TV Reporter and Online Reporter will also be awarded MK200 000, with the best three reporters from the community radio being rewarded MK75 000 each.

The competition promises to produce mouthwatering entertainment, while giving the tier clubs a chance to showcase their players and host bigger clubs at latter stages of the tournament.

FDH Bank Cup will be played from May to September 2021.

Full draw:

TN Stars vs Moyale Barracks Civo Sporting vs Sable Farming Dedza Dynamos vs Mafco Red Lions vs Simbi United Karonga Utd vs Mighty Wanderers Nyasa Big Bullets vs Nyasa Reserves Ekwendeni Hammers vs Airborne Rangers Immigration FC vs Silver Strikers Mighty Wanderers Reserve vs Luwinga Utd Blue Eagles vs Ekwendeni Utd Rumphi Utd vs Neno Giants Mzuzu Warriors vs Mtopwa Utd Baka City vs Dedza Young Soccer Mighty Tigers vs Kasungu Police Polytechnic FC vs Chitipa Utd Kamuzu Barracks vs Ngolowindo FC.