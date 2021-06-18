Chakwera visits Mangochi village razed down by one party MCP

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera today visited Moto Village in Mangochi which was burnt down by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) during the one-party rule.

The village was razed down in 1971 and several people were killed with others being imprisoned without trial.

Speaking during the visit, Chakwera said it’s time to heal the wounds that people across the country suffered during the one-party rule.

According to Chakwera, his government will change the way people view Moto Village so that people within the village should not be reminded of their pains.

On compensations for victims, the Malawi leader said politicians were the ones who were mostly compensated while the real victims were not given any compensation.

Chakwera then hinted at compensating the victims, saying government wants to ensure that wounds are healed once and for all.

The President also told the residents that government will build roads and hospitals in the Mangochi-Malindi area and the area of Lungwena will have a new community day secondary school named after the late John Kawajika.

In his remarks, Village Headman Moto said the president’s visit shows that the government is willing to unite Malawians of all tribes.

He added that it is time for Malawi to forget the atrocities that happened under former president Kamuzu Banda.

The village headman also warned politicians against using the village for their own gain during political campaign.

Moto Village was razed down and many people were executed in 1971 because they supported Masauko Chipembere, a politician who opposed Banda’s dictatorship.