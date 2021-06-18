ActionAid Malawi donates Covid-19 equipment to district hospitals

ActionAid Malawi has donated Covid-19 equipment worth MK22 million to eight district hospitals where the organisation is carrying out various interventions.

The donation includes oxygen cylinder bottles, flow metres, oxygen bottles, N95 masks, gloves and sanitizers which will be delivered in the district hospitals of Chitipa, Rumphi, Mzimba, Mchinji, Dedza, Machinga, Phalombe and Nsanje.

Speaking after making a symbolic donation of the equipment at Mzimba District Hospital, ActionAid Malawi Executive Director, Assan Golowa, said the organisation decided to make such a donation as a contribution to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic which he said has negatively affected various interventions the organisation is implementing in the country.

“We are however, grateful to Malawi government for making the Covid-19 vaccine available to the country’s citizens. We hope the vaccine will go a long way in preventing further spread of the virus,” said Golowa.

Receiving the donation on behalf of district hospitals, Mzimba District Health Officer Ted Bandawe commended ActionAid Malawi for the support, saying the donation has come at the time the third wave of the pandemic is looming.

“This gesture demonstrates ActionAid’s commitment to combatting Covid-19. The equipment donated today will also help us in treating other chronic illnesses such as tuberculosis,” he said.