Woman commits suicide in Mzimba

A woman aged 49 hanged herself to death on Wednesday at Jenda in Mzimba district.

It is reported that on May 25, the woman identified as Grace Phiri, was left alone when her relatives went to attend a funeral ceremony at a nearby village.

But a day later, on return home from the said funeral ceremony, her family members discovered that Grace, was nowhere to be seen.

Upon searching in the kitchen, they were shocked to see Grace, hanging to the roof by the neck.

An autopsy done by Embangweni health personnel, who visited the scene in the company of Embangweni Police detectives, revealed that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Meanwhile, Police in the area are appealing to members of the community to seek other ways of solving their problems rather than taking own lives.

Police have further advised people to always learn to share their problems with other responsible citizens in their areas who can help them.

The deceased, Grace Phiri, hailed from Maheyazi village in the area of Traditional Authority Mzikubola in Mzimba district.