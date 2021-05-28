666 Malawian returnees arrive from South Africa

Eleven buses carrying 666 Malawian returnees from South Africa have arrived in the country through the Mwanza border.

According to Mwanza border public relations officer Inspector Pasqually Zulu, the returnees arrived at the border at around 1900 hours on Thursday May 27th, 2021.

Inspector Zulu said amongst these 666 passengers, 337 are men, 228 women and 101 minors who have all left South Africa amidst covid-19 pandemic which has hit the rainbow country and the world at large.

He added that as per government directive, all the returnees are supposed to have Covid-19 negative certificates and they are meanwhile undergoing border security checks, documents verification and goods clearance.

“It is another busy schedule for key border agencies at Mwanza border upon arrival of the 44th batch of buses comprising 11 buses carrying Malawian returnees from South.

“Revised breakdown of the 666 passengers in these 11 buses is that men are 337, women are 228 while Minors are 101. All border formalities and health protocols are underway,” said Zulu.

He further said once all the processes and formalities are done, the 11 buses will be released to their respective destinations countrywide.

Clearance of self repatriated Malawian nationals started at Mwanza border on 23rd May 2020 and this cohort marks the 44th batch of buses ferrying Malawian returnees into the country.