Lulu to lead Zembani Band in fundraising shows

Musician Lulu has announced plans to hold fundraising shows with Zembani Band to support his mentor Lucius Banda.

Lulu made the announcement over the weekend after Banda revealed that he has kidney failure. Banda’s brother, musician Sir Paul Banda, also has kidney failure while their brother Francis is suffering from cancer. Lucius, in an interview with the local media last week, asked for support from well-wishers.

In response, Lulu has said he will hold fundraising shows with Banda’s Zembani Band.

“Now that this mentor, friend of mine, father of the industry in Malawi, my bandmate is unwell, he can’t do what he loves most as of now, he needs our support and indeed everyone’s.

“I have therefore decided to take my other band, Zembani. I will lead it for Fundraising Shows in days so near and details will be shared soon enough..” he said.

He added that during the shows he will be performing his own songs and Lucius’ songs.

Currently, there is an ongoing fundraiser seeking to raise K30 million for Paul Banda’s treatment abroad. The musician is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital.

In music, Paul Banda mentored Lucius and he has hits such as ‘Mtendere’, ‘Nthawi Zina Timalephera’ and Malilime.

Lucius aged 50 is one of Malawi’s greatest musicians with several popular songs to his names. He is also a politician and is currently presidential adviser on arts.