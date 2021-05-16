332,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine administered in Malawi

The Ministry of Health says it has administered over 332,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the country since vaccination began in March.

Malawi is using the AstraZeneca vaccine and for a person to get fully protected they are supposed to receive two doses at an interval of 12 weeks from the first dose.

People in the country will start getting the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on the 3rd of June.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has since thanked each and everyone who made a good and wise decision to get vaccinated ensuring that they are protected.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe as it has few side effects and most of them are minor and self-limiting and these include pain or soreness on the injection site, fever, headache, muscle or joint pain, fatigue or nausea and these will usually go away without any need of hospital treatment.

“As with any other vaccines, those that are receiving the vaccine are informed on the possible side effects of the vaccine including those that may need to be immediately reported to the health workers. Those that have received the vaccine are encouraged to report to nearest health facility any adverse effects following immunization or call toll free number 929.”

Meanwhile, Malawi on Wednesday will destroy 19,610 doses of expired Covid-19 vaccines. The vaccines are part of the 102,000 doses which arrived in the country on the 26th of March with a short shelf life and expired on the 13th of April, 2021.

Malawi has recorded 34,210 cases including 1,153 deaths and 32,206 recoveries. The country currently has 717 active cases.