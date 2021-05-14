MEC to hold by-election in Nkhatabay Central next month

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has set the date for by-elections in Nkhatabay Central Constituency.

People in the constituency will vote on June 29.

Elections will also be held on the same day in Chikwembere Ward (Blantyre North) and Lalanje Ward (Nsanje Lalanje).

Elections in Nkhatabay Central will be held after the Supreme Court of Appeal in Blantyre nullified results of 2019 Parliamentary elections.

Democratic Progressive Party’s Vuwa Kaunda was declared winner in 2019 but People’s Party politician Raphael Mhone challenged the results at the High Court and later at the Supreme Court.

In Chikwembere and Lalanje wards, elections will be held following the deaths of councilors for the respective areas.

According to MEC Sangwani Mwafulirwa, MEC will use the 2019 voter register in Nkhatabay Central and candidates eligible for the by-election are the same ones who contested during the 2019 polls.