Chakwera, Atupele send Eid messages

President Lazarus Chakwera and United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi have wished Muslims a joyous Eid.

In a message signed by press secretary Brian Banda, President Chakwera said Muslims around the world should have peaceful and joyful Eid al-Fitr.

“On behalf of the Government of Malawi, President Chakwera and Madam Monica Chakwera wish all Muslims “Eid Mubarak”,” reads part of the statement.

Vice President Saulos Chilima, in a message posted on his Facebook page, prayed that the divine blessings of Allah should fill all Muslims’ homes and hearts as they mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

On his part, UDF leader Muluzi has wished a joyous and blessed day of Eid al-Fitr for all Muslims.

He wrote on Facebook: “May Allah accept our good deeds, forgive our transgressions and ease any suffering around the world. Aameen. May this joyous celebration sow seeds of Unity, Love and Brotherhood to All. EID Mubarak!!”

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has since congratulated the Moslem community in Malawi for the successful period of prayer, meditation and self-reflection which was accompanied by works of charity for the poor and less privileged.

In Malawi, the official public holiday for Eid will be observed on Monday 17th May, 2021 because today is already a public holiday.

Ramadan is the Arabic name for the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is considered one of the holiest Islamic months.

Muslims during the month have an early morning meal before dawn and break their fast after sunset. Muslims are also encouraged to give to charity and strengthen their relationship with God.