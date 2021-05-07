Court orders Chakwera to formally appoint Kunje, Mathanga

The High Court has ordered President Lazarus Chakwera to send letters of appointment to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioners Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje.

The court has made a ruling today after the two commissioners dragged the president to court.

According to lawyer Lusungu Gondwe of Ritz Attorneys which represented the commissioners, Chakwera has also been ordered to pay the two their honoraria which was withheld from them.

The High Court’s ruling reverses a decision by Chakwera to fire Mathanga and Kunje.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Zangazanga Chikhosi announced the firing of the two on the basis that they were adjudged incompetent by the Supreme Court of Appeal regarding the manner in which they handled the 2019 Presidential Elections.

The two commissioners were appointed last year by the then president Peter Mutharika after the two were nominated by the Democratic Progressive Party.

Since Chakwera became president in June, his government had been refusing to offer letters of appointment to the two commissioners.

This was in defiance of advice of the Attorney General (AG) Chikosa Silungwe who recommended that the two should be given appointment letters saying this would be “neater and mature political pragmatism.”