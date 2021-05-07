Silver Strikers, Bullets in top of table clash

Table toppers Silver Strikers host second placed Nyasa Big Bullets in a blockbuster 2020/21 TNM Super League clash at Silver Stadium on Saturday afternoon which has the potential to provide drama, heartache and display of scintillating football.

Both teams are coming from disappointing draws, with The Central Bankers drawing 0-0 against Mighty Tigers whilst Bullets were held to a 1-1 draw away to Be Forward Wanderers in a match which ended in the 82nd minute due to fan fracas.

Games involving the two teams have often lived up to their billing and they go into their eagerly awaited encounter in the capital with not much separating them on the log standings.

The Bankers, who have played a game more than their Saturday’s opponent, have 32 points, 6 ahead of Bullets, who can cut the gap to just three with a game in hand, if they claim all the points at Area 47.

Stats from previous Seven seasons show Bullets with most wins at Silver Stadium, with The People’s winning three times in 2014, 2015 and 2019 season whilst the Bankers haven’t beaten Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium for the past mentioned seasons.

The two teams are not newcomers when it comes to title rivalry as they tussled for the championship in 2012 which was won by the Central Bankers despite finishing level on points [58] but they had a superior goal difference than the 15-time league champions.

Since 2013, The Area 47 based side haven’t given Bullets a tough time when it comes to the championship race.

For the past six seasons, the current defending champions have won it four times and the only time they gave away the title was in 2016 and 2017 but they have been dominating on the local scene whilst Silver Strikers haven’t won the title in more than seven seasons now.

However, Saturday’s match will separate men from boys. Both teams have invested heavily in the transfer market and are the favorites to fight for the championship till the end of the season.

The Area 47 side have made their base a fortress for any visiting side.

Maxwell Gasten and Stain Davie are scoring goals for fun regardless no wonder they are leading in the top goal scorer’ chat with nine goals and eight goals respectively.

A win over Bullets will send a statement of intent to whosoever is in the title race against the Capital City giants.

But Bullets are the masters of winning games when you least expect them to. The most memorable match was in 2019 when The People’s Team collected maximum points under a very difficult circumstances to edge closer to retaining their title and indeed, they ended up being crowned champions for the second time running.

A win over the Bankers will cut the gap to just three with a game in hand which will also be played at home.

The biggest mistake Silver Strikers can do is to surrender the top position to Bullets.

In the previous season, the visitors were eleven points behind the then leaders Be Forward Wanderers but when they rose to the top of the standings with eight games to play, they made sure to defend their position and ended up winning the title with just one point.

Saturday’s match will be a recipe for disaster if the Bankers end up on the losing side.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

2013 Season

-Silver Strikers 3-1 Nyasa Big Bullets

-Nyasa Big Bullets 1-1 Silver Strikers

2014 Season

-Nyasa Big Bullets 2-2 Silver Strikers

-Silver Strikers 1-2 Nyasa Big Bullets

2015 Season

-Nyasa Big Bullets 2-0 Silver Strikers

-Silver Strikers 1-2 Nyasa Big Bullets

2016 Season

-Silver Strikers 1-1 Nyasa Big Bullets

-Nyasa Big Bullets 2-1 Silver Strikers

2017 Season

-Nyasa Big Bullets 1-1 Silver Strikers

-Silver Strikers 2-1 Nyasa Big Bullets

2018 Season

-Nyasa Big Bullets 1-1 Silver Strikers

-Silver Strikers 0-0 Nyasa Big Bullets

2019 Season

-Nyasa Big Bullets 3-1 Silver Strikers

-Silver Strikers 0-1 Nyasa Big Bullets

In other Super League matches, Be Forward Wanderers will entertain Red Lions at Kamuzu Stadium. The Zomba based Soldiers haven’t tested any victory ever since the league resumed last week and they will be looking forward to bouncing back against a highly spirited Wanderers FC.

At Civo Stadium, Kamuzu Barracks will play host to MAFCO FC whilst struggling Blue Eagles will welcome surprising package of the season, Ekwendeni Hammers FC at Nankhaka Stadium.

On Sunday, third placed Civil Sporting Club will entertain Ekwendeni Hammers at Civo Stadium, with the final match of the day involving Moyale Barracks and Karonga United at Mzuzu Stadium.

Chitipa United, Mighty Tigers and Mzuzu Warriors are the bottom three teams in the standings.