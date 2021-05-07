Chakwera to relaunch 250-school US-funded project

President Lazarus Chakwera is in the Northern Region to relaunch the 250-school United States funded project which former President Peter Mutharika launched on 8 October 2019.

Chakwera has arrived in Mzuzu today and he will launch the Secondary Education Expansion for Development (Seed) Project in the city on Monday.

Under the United States funded project, 96 new classrooms will be constructed in existing urban secondary schools and 200 new community day secondary schools will be constructed in rural areas.

Malawians have since condemned the president over his decision to relaunch the project.

Francis Ringson said: “Professor Peter Mutharika already launched, what Chakwera was supposed to do is to construct and thereafter opening.”

“Go and buy building materials and start working. Spare our fuel Mr President and the money for unnecessary function,” said another social media user.

Some social media users have claimed that Chakwera wants to erase what his predecessor did.

Francis Kanduwa said: “So in your wisdom you have devised a strategy in an attempt to eraze in People’s minds APM flagship projects! You are re-launching everything which was already Launched by APM

“You started with UNIMA-Delinking which whose act was ably drafted by APM government and subsequently passed by parliament in 2018. Through your proxy at University Council, you played mind games by saying the process is suspended because there were so many errors to be corrected only to come a few weeks later that all errors have been corrected and the suspension was lifted forthwith.

“Malawians are watching the space as you squander hard earned tax politicking instead of focusing on developing this country.”