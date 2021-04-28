MEC’s Alfandika quits

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chief Elections Officer Sam Alfandika has resigned after three years in the job.

Alfandika is reportedly taking up an international job.

MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale said in a statement this morning that the commission received a Notice of Resignation from Alfandika on April 26.

He added that Alfandika has already proceeded on his accrued annual leave pending the effective operation of the resignation.

“In the meantime, the Commission shall be meeting to discuss the relevant modalities for filling the vacancy arising from this development, bearing in mind the critical role of this office in the effective discharge of our business at all levels,” said Kachale.

Alfandika started working as MEC Chief Elections in January, 2018 and oversaw a turbulent period at the commission where he was responsible for managing electoral processes.

There were calls for Alfandika and commissioners of MEC to resign following the 2019 Tripartite Elections. Over a period of nine months, Malawians took to the streets to protest the results of the presidential elections in which MEC declared Peter Mutharika as the winner.

The results of the polls were nullified last year by the Constitutional Court over widespread irregularities, a decision which was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

In 2020, MEC managed the Fresh Presidential Elections where President Lazarus Chakwera was elected. The commission also conducted by-elections for several parliamentary seats last month. Both elections were described as free and fair by stakeholders.

Alfandika who holds BSoc and MA (Economics) degrees from the University of Malawi, Chancellor College has previously occupied senior management positions in government, the Malawi Electoral Commission and international organisations.