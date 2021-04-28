Onesimus sees Nyekhwe: fails to get 1k retweets after 7 day, Major 1 artist gives up on challenge

Great expectations have made a frustrated Onesimus as the musician has dishonourably failed to get a thousand retweets in a week.

The gospel singer challenged himself to amass the said retweets as a condition for releasing visuals for his song called Solomon.

“1k retweets and we drop Solomon music video,” reads part of his 20th April tweet.

After 7 days, his target has proved to be unrealistic as the former secular music artisan has only managed slightly above 600 retweets.

This has forced the South African based musician to exit the challenge unceremoniously. However, he has promised to proceed with the video release despite getting frustrated.

Writing on social media platforms, he has promised to free the visuals on his birthday, 29th April.

The 30-year-old switched to gospel music in 2013 after a successful career as a secular artist. He has worked with a number of top-notch musicians.

The list includes Nigeria`s Tekno and South Africa`s Vusi Nova. However, his level of popularity is still in infancy stage at continental level.