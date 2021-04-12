Chakwera to reshuffle cabinet when he is ready

State House says President Lazarus will let Malawians know when he decides to reshuffle his cabinet.

Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda made the remarks during the State House briefing in Lilongwe on Monday morning.

Banda said that it is the prerogative of the president to hire and fire cabinet ministers and he will only do it when he is ready.

“The president, when he decides to exercise his prerogative, he will let the nation know,” said Banda.

He also argued that a cabinet is already in place now and it is still working. He noted that only the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Local Government do not have ministers but argued there are deputy ministers doing the work.

Chakwera appointed the current 31-member cabinet in July last year. The president said shortly after appointing the ministers that he had named a transitional cabinet which would be reviewed in the first quarter of 2021.

On March 29, Banda told Malawians that Chakwera would announce a reshuffle within 48 hours. However, on March 31, he released a statement saying the reshuffle will only be done after a review of the cabinet assessment reports which Chakwera received from Vice President Saulos Chilima.