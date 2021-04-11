Civil go top, Kamuzu Barracks mauled by Crocodiles 

The resurgence of Civil Sporting Club continued on Sunday as they swept aside Ntopwa FC 4-0 at Mpira Stadium in the 2020/21 TNM Super League to dislodged Silver Strikers from the top of standings.

The Civil Servants scored twice in each half to ensure they return to Lilongwe with four points from their two assignments away from home.

Muhammad Sulumba opened the scoring in the opening twenty minutes of the match before Moses Banda doubled the lead for the visitors towards the end of the half. Ntopwa FC were poor in all departments, did little in the attack and defended poorly against the visitors who were attacking from all cylinders. After the recess, it was 3-0 courtesy of a strike from the team’s Captain Blessings Tembo.

The match was completely put to bed through Binwel Katinji who came from the bench to score the fourth goal for the Central Region giants.

The win takes Civil Sporting Club top of the table with 24 points from 12 games whilst Ntopwa FC are in 9th position with 14 points from 11 games. At Civo Stadium, Karonga United collected maximum points after beating Kamuzu Barracks 1-0.

The only goal of the match was scored by William Mwalwimba from the spot after a foul committed in the box by the hosts. The win sees Karonga United recovering from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to TN Stars to move into 8th position with 15 points from 12 games whilst Kamuzu Barracks are 13th position with 10 points from 10 games.

The action continues on Wednesday with a game involving Ntopwa FC and Mighty Wanderers.