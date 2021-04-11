FAM drills Simso teams on football restart

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) through Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) on Sunday held a day long training for Northern region premier league teams on Covid-19 measures ahead of the regional leagues football restart.

The training that took place at Chatonda lodge in Mzuzu accommodated teams from Mzimba, Nkhatabay and Mzuzu.

In his remarks, NRFA deputy General Secretary Desire Bellings said they want teams to be equipped with Covid-19 basics.

“The main objective is to see that team representatives are equipped with Covid-19 basics in terms of management of the game, so that when the game restarts all measures are followed like washing hands, sanitising diseffecting the pitches and social distance,” Bellings said.

He added that the Association plans to restart football on 24 April, 2021 if the Government and FAM gives them a green light to go ahead.

FAM representative Robert Mzinza said the training will help teams to follow covid measures rules.

“NRFA came up with plans on how to start playing football in the region in this time of the pandemic and the plans were submitted to FAM but FAM said no you can not start football without training these stakeholders in the region on how best we can start football, that’s why today we are here sharpening these teams official,” he said.

One of the participants Duncan Kaonga from Luwinga United hailed the Association for the training.

“As teams we are happy with this timely training by NRFA and FAM. This will help us to be more careful when the league resumes so that all stakeholders are protected from the pandemic.

“We are also pleased that anytime soon will will start accessing the 1 million kwacha from FAM which will go a long way in bailing us taking into consideration that we don’t have sponsors,” said Kaonga.

Eighteen teams participated in Karonga and Mzuzu on Saturday and Sunday respectively.