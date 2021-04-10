Prince Philip’s love for country will forever be an inspiration – Chakwera

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has paid tribute to Prince Philip, saying the Duke of Edinburgh’s love of country will forever be an inspiration to the human race.

Chakwera last night released a statement mourning the death of Prince Philip, husband to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Malawi leader said the Southern African country has sustained connection with the Prince from the time he personally opened the country’s Parliament to the time of his demise.

“I therefore join all Heads of State and citizens of Commonwealth in mourning the loss of a great statesman whose family values, life of service to his community and love for country will forever be an inspiration to the human race,” said Chakwera.

He added that the thoughts of the people of Malawi are with the Queen, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the people of Britain.

The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II were married for 73 years and Prince Philip was the longest-serving royal consort in British history. The couple had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.