Civil miss top spot as Wanderers win

Civil Service United missed an opportunity to go top of the TNM Super League log table after being held to a one-all draw by Mighty Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Chiwembe Stadium in Blantyre.

Frank Chikufenji netted for Tigers as Muhamad Sulumba’s strike secured a point for the civil servants who are now second with 21 points from 11 matches, one-point adrift league leaders Silver Strikers.

However, Civil have a chance to go top on Sunday as they meet Ntopwa at the same venue and if they win then they will return to the capital of Lilongwe with four points, vital for title contention.

Following the draw, Tigers have failed to move out from the relegation zone as they sit third from the bottom with two wins, three draws and six loses.

Elsewhere, Savenda Chitipa United have suffered an eighth defeat in the league this season following their 3-0 loss to Be Forward Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium in the same commercial city.

Goals from long serving left back Francis Mulimbika, Felix Zulu and Misheck Botomani were enough to hand the Lali Lubani side with maximum points which have moved them up to the ninth on the log.

Meanwhile, Chitipa United is ranked first from the bottom of the table with seven points and have remained with four matches to wrap up the first round of the league.