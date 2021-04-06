Learners ask Chakwera to consider teachers’ demand

Schoolchildren in Mzuzu have asked President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration to give teachers Covid-19 risk allowances.

The learners thronged the streets of Mzuzu with the aim of pushing government to end teachers’ strike which has re-started today.

According the to these learners, they are tired of being at home without going to school because their teachers want additional money for Covid-19 risk allowances.

Chimwemwe Simbeye from Masasa primary school said they wanted to do something to force government to consider teachers’ demand.

“We are tired of what is happening now let Government give what teachers are demanding.

“How can we do well with this situation, going to school for a week and the following two three weeks at home, it’s about time to do something, enough is enough,” she said.

Geoffrey Masina from St Augustine Primary in Luwinga said most of his friends dropped out of school due to ‘forced holidays’.

One of the concerned parents Mateyo Mkandawire also called on Government to solve the problem amicably.

“It’s my prayer that the government should solve this problem amicably before it comes out of hand. They are on their positions because a teacher reached them way back, let’s consider them,” said Mkandawire.

Following their march, the learners from different schools around Mzuzu successfully delivered a petition to the District Education Manager for Mzimba North expressing their grievances over the teachers stay away.