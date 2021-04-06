Journalist detained by Police over article about Chakwera’s dithering

Police in Lilongwe this morning detained a Nyasatimes Journalist over a news story about President Lazarus Chakwera’s delay to announce a cabinet reshuffle.

The Journalist Watipaso Mzungu was summoned and detained at Area 30 Police in Lilongwe over a story published on April 1 this year.

He was later released without charge but after the police had taken a statement from him.

The story which Mzungu wrote, headlined “CDEDI calls Chakwera ‘a Fools’ Day comedian’ for deferring cabinet reshuffle” quoted a statement by the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI).

It was published after Chakwera failed to announce a cabinet reshuffle on March 31, the date which State House on March 29 had said a new cabinet would be announced.

On March 31, Chakwera through Press Secretary Brian Banda said the process of assessing current ministers would take more time.

On April 1, CDEDI held a press conference where executive director Sylvester Namiwa condemned Chakwera for failing to name a new cabinet o the promised date.

“What Malawians are anxiously waiting for from the two leaders are results, results, and results, and not jokes befitting Fools Day, which is 1st April,” said Namiwa.