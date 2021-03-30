Man gets 7 years in jail for house breaking, theft

A man aged 21 has been sentenced to seven years in prison with hard labour for house breaking and theft in Rumphi.

The convict has been identified as Kondwani Harawa.

It was revealed that Harawa broke into a house where he stole cash amounting to MK23,000 belonging to Elias Chavula at Mbulunji in Rumphi.

The Court heard from Police Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Andrew Singini that the incident happened during the morning hours of March 13, 2021.

On the material date, the victim reportedly went to a garden, and left children playing around the house. In a flash, the children left the house unattended which gave chance to the convict who was hiding in a nearby maize field to venture into the house.

On return, Chavula got surprised noticing that the window was open. Upon entering the house, he went straight to the bedroom where he kept his money, but alas, the cash was nowhere, whilst other property were just scattered.

The matter was reported to Ntchenachena police unit where investigation was instituted.

On March 24, 2021, the convict was arrested by members of the community after he was caught stealing chicken. Upon being quizzed, he revealed that he previously stole money belonging to Chavula.

He was later taken to Ntchenachena police unit where he was charged with the offences of house breaking and theft which flout sections 309 (a) and 278 of the Penal Code respectively.

Appearing in court, the convict admitted to the charges levelled against him.

In submission, the State through Sub Inspector Andrew Singini pleaded with the court to give a stiffer sentence to deter would-be offenders.

In mitigation, the convict prayed for lenient sentence saying he is a breadwinner, as such, his family would suffer.

Passing sentence, the presiding Magistrate Phiri observed that the state had proved the required justification deserving custodial sentence.

He concurred with the state’s submission and slapped the convict with 7 years imprisonment with hard labour for the count of house breaking and 18 months imprisonment with hard labour for the count of theft. The sentences will run concurrently.

The convict, Kondwani Harawa comes from Mbulunji village under Traditional authority Mwahenga in Rumphi.