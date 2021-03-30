Party operatives erect roadblocks in Msinja South

Unknown party operatives this morning erected roadblocks in Msinja South to monitor all vehicles going in and out of the Constituency.

The roadblocks were elected as voting is underway in the constituency where a total of five candidates are battling it out for the parliamentary seat formerly held by late Lingson Belekanyama who died earlier this year.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale has since condemned the incident, saying its is retrogressive.

Meanwhile, police have quelled the situation with heavy security deployed at Chankhandwe TDC.

As of mid-day, there was a mixed voter turnout as some areas had long queues of people waiting to vote while others had only a few people, a development some attributed to the farming season.

The turnout was expected to improve in the evening.

Polling will close at 6pm in the constituency which has total of 28 centres and 37,500 registered voters.

The candidates contesting for the parliamentary seat are Francis Belekanyama representing Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Mustapha MacDonald – Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Independent Candidates namely Ruth Chatata, Yamikani Jones Chadza, and Lameck Kondesi.