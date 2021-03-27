Uganda’s advance party in Malawi ahead of Monday clash

An advance party from Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has already arrived in Malawi ahead of Monday’s crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Flames at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

FUFA, through its official Facebook page confirmed that Uganda National Team Officer Paul Mukatabala and Head of Medical at the Federation Dr. James Ssekajugo are currently in Malawi ahead of the do or die match from which one winner will qualify for the next year’s tournament slated for Cameroon.

“An advance team led by National Teams’ Officer, Paul Mukatabala and FUFA head of Medical, Dr. James Ssekajugo are already in Malawi.

“Uganda Cranes face Flames of Malawi in the final group game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers on Monday,” reads the statement.

The Federation also announced that the Cranes will fly out to Malawi on Sunday morning aboard a chartered flight.

“The team flies out on Sunday morning aboard a chartered flight – Uganda Airlines Bombardier.

“It is important for the National Team to travel with a lot of comfort during the current Covid-19 times when you need the entire team to move together for better preparations,” reads the statement.

A draw will be enough for the Cranes to seal Group B’ final qualification spot behind Burkina Faso who qualified on Wednesday after a goalless draw with the Ugandas.

However, they are facing a stiff test from the Flames who are looking forward to their first Afcon appearance in a decade.

A win for Malawi will see them making it to the finals with ten points after they revived their qualification chances with a 1-0 away from home victory over South Sudan on Wednesday.