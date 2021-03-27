Mponela man arrested for possessing Chamba

Police at Mponela in Dowa district are keeping in custody a 34-year-old man identified as Lovemore Banda for being found in possession of Chamba.

Mponela police station deputy publicist sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed, saying Banda was cornered on March 26, 2021 near Chikho Hotel.

Msadala further said that on the material day, police detectives from headquarters manned ad-hoc roadblock at Chikho Hotel near Mponela trading centre along the M1 Road.

“In course of their duties, a minibus registration number KU 7415 Toyota Hiace arrived at the said roadblock from the direction of Kasungu heading towards Lilongwe with passengers on board.

“After thorough search, they found two bamboo baskets and one big plastic bag containing loose Chamba,” said Msadala.

Police immediately arrested the owner of the baskets and seizure of the said drug was made. The suspect will appear before court to answer charges of being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa without licence.

The seized Cannabis will be analysed at Chitedze Research Station.

Lovemore Banda hails from Chimkoka Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhaza in the district.