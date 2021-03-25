MCP parliamentary candidate survives car accident in Chikwawa

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidate for Chikwawa East, Foster Thipiwa, on Wednesday afternoon escaped with minor cuts after a vehicle he was driving overturned three times at a place called Monjo.

The accident occurred a few kilometers before reaching Masenjere Trading center when Thipiwa was travelling to a campaign rally.

Speaking during an interview upon this reporter’s visit at Chikwawa District Hospital Wednesday night where he had been rushed for medical assistance, Thipiwa said the accident happened as he was trying to avoid hitting some animals which were trying to cross the road at the said place, only to realise that in the lane where he had switched to, there was also an oncoming motorbike with two people on board.

In an attempt to avoid hitting the oncoming motorbike, he lost control of the vehicle which made it to overturn three times. The accident occurred a few kilometers before reaching Masenjere Trading center which was the venue of the rally.

Thipiwa who was still in shock at the time of the interview said he and the other three party members he was travelling with survived the accident with minor injuries.

“I am still in shock. I saw the car overturning three times. It’s a miracle that we are all fine. I only had some minor cuts which have been treated. Meanwhile, I have been advised to undergo some x-ray as I am feeling some chest pains but I am fine.

“We are very grateful to God that for he has not allowed the unthinkable to happen. There could have been a different outcome otherwise but God has forbidden it,” said Thiphiwa.

On his part, MCP Regional Chairperson for the Southern region Peter Simbi who visited Thipiwa at Chikwawa District Hospital said the party is still in shock with the news of its candidate being involved in an accident few days before elections.

He, however, said the party is grateful to God for sparing the life of its candidate.

He added that the party shall intensify campaign in the remaining days in order to regain its victory which he said was taken away from its candidate in the 2019 tripartite elections.

MCP challenged the outcome of the 2019 Chikwawa East parliamentary elections results which declared UDF candidate for the area Rodrick Khumbanyiwa as a winner with MCP’s Thipiwa coming third.

The courts ruled in favor of the MCP by ordering a rerun in the area on grounds of irregularities hence by-elections are going to be conducted in the area on the 30th of March. By-elections will also be conducted in six other constituencies and two wards.