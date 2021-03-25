Man arrested arrested for raping 6-year-old child

Police in Chitipa are keeping in custody 87-year-old Half-half Simkonda for raping a six-year-old girl in the district.

According to Hope Nyalinyali, Assistant Public Relations Officer for Chitipa Police Station, the man is suspected to have raped the child on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Nyalinyali narrated that on this day the mother to the survivor left home to check on a friend and left the girl behind playing with friends.

The suspect, who is a close neighbour took advantage of the absence of the mother and enticed the young girl with money amounting to sixty Kwacha to buy Kamba puffs.

Simkonda took the young girl into his room where he defiled her. Later on, the child revealed the ordeal to her mother, the suspect was later arrested by Police.

Medical report from Chitipa District Hospital confirmed that the girl was defiled.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer defilement charge. He hails from Kafundi village, T/A Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.