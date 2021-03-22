Magufuli’s funeral: Chakwera dates Kyungu

President Lazarus Chakwera and Paramount Chief Kyungu this morning travelled together to Tanzania for late President John Pombe Magufuli’s funeral.

Kyungu was on the plane which carried Chakwera from Malawi to Tanzania this morning.

Pictures posted on the Malawi Government Facebook Page show Kyungu disembarking from the plane shortly after Chakwera.

Kyungu is Paramount Chief for Karonga and Chitipa which shares boundaries with Tanzania.

Chakwera and Kyungu attended Magufuli’s funeral ceremony which was held at Jamhuri stadium in Dodoma. The First Lady Monica Chakwera and Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka are also part of the trip.

In his eulogy at the ceremony, Chakwera said the example of Magufuli’s life of service shall forever be a launching pad for other people’s.

He said: To us who have the honour of going through this world as Africans, Magufuli’s love of country shall forever be a light on that pilgrimage. To us who have been entrusted with governing the nations of our beautiful and rich continent, Magufuli’s leadership shall forever move us out of complacency.”

Other African leaders also attended the ceremony where they paid their last respects to the former Tanzania president.

Magufuli who was first elected president of Tanzania in 2015 and secured reelection last year, died of heart disease on March 17 at the age of 61.