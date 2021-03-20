Legislators to get Covid-19 vaccine next week

Deputy Minister of Health Chrisie Kalamula Kanyasho says Parliamentarians will receive the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine next week.

Kanyasho said the ministry will make sure that all Members of Parliament receive their first jab before Parliament winds up the current sitting

“The ministry will make sure that the vaccine has been made available for the legislators before closing of parliament sitting,” said Kanyasho who is also Member of Parliament for Nkhatabay North.

She then urged people who are eligible to get jab now to go and get vaccinated.

“It is not true that only cabinet members are the only ones receiving the vaccination. Let me also take this chance to call on citizens in the country to go and get vaccinated because this war is not for government officials only and together we can end the pandemic,” she said.

Members of parliament are expected to finish the Mid-Year Budget meeting next week Friday.

Malawi Parliament has lost four members to Covid-19 since the start of the year.

Malawi received 360,000 doses of Covid-19 earlier this month and the vaccination exercise has been rolled out across the country with health workers being prioritized.