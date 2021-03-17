Devotion: Acknowledge your God given abilities

Num 13:30-31 “Caleb stilled the people before Moses, and said, “Let us go up at once, and possess it; for we are well able to overcome it.” But the men who went up with him said, “We aren’t able to go up against the people; for they are stronger than we.”

Caleb said, “Let us go up at once, and possess it; for we are well able to overcome it.”

He saw the God given abilities in them. He focused more on what they had than what the enemy had. He looked at the God on their side versus the gods on the enemy’s camp. Having seen all that, He knew they were better than the enemies.

The other men said, “We aren’t able to go up against the people; for they are stronger than we.”

They focused more on the enemy till they were overwhelmed by the enemy. They didn’t look at what they had on their side. They didn’t consider their God given abilities. They didn’t even consider God who was on their side.

Caleb spoke words similar to David, when he was meeting Goliath, listen to what he said “1Samuel 17:36-37 Your servant struck both the lion and the bear, and this uncircumcised Philistine shall be as one of them. Should I not go and smite him, and remove this day a disgrace from Israel? For who is this uncircumcised one, since he has defied the armies of the living God?” David said, “The LORD who delivered me out of the paw of the lion, and out of the paw of the bear, he will deliver me out of the hand of this Philistine.” Saul said to David, “Go; and the LORD shall be with you.”

If you acknowledge your God and also your God given abilities, nothing will be impossible with you.

Philemon 1:6 “that the sharing of your faith may become effective by the acknowledgment of every good thing which is in you in Christ Jesus.”

Mark 9:23 “Jesus said to him, “’If you can?’ All things are possible to him who believes.”

CONFESSION

I have God in me. I am empowered by the Spirit of God. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. I can never be disadvantaged. In Jesus Name. Amen

