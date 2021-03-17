“Tonse wants to finish Mutharika”: Concerned Citizens worried of political persecution under Chakwera

A group of concerned citizens are moving around with a msonkhe-msonkhe plate [begging bowl] to support Malawi ex-President Peter Mutharika settle his legal bills.

The grouping claims that the Tonse administration, led by President Chakwera, is on a quest to kill off what’s remaining of Mutharika.

Last week, Mutharika and former Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara were ordered to pay K69.5 million in a legal case in which the two were faulted for attempting to fire Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda.

In a statement yesterday signed by four members including chairperson Mungando Nyirenda, the concerned Malawians noted that the State also obtained a court order to freeze Mutharika’s bank account in relation to the cement-gate case.

According to the grouping, this raises a moral question as to how the court expects the former President to comply with the court order when the same court is fully aware that it allowed the freezing of Mutharika’s bank accounts.

“This also begs other questions as to whether Government has given Mutharika his benefits befitting a former head of state. Finally, should we say this is justice being administered on the Statesman that is Mutharika or this is a mere political persecution? Can’t this be construed as an attempt on the part of the Tonse Alliance administration under President Lazarus Chakwera to finish off Mutharika in a deliberate attempt to weaken the DPP (Democratic Progressive Party) which is a major opposition political party?” reads part of the statement.

The grouping also argued that the treatment of Mutharika by the Tonse Government is setting a very bad precedent and people do not know who is next in line to be victimized.

“It is our conviction that he is being victimized for political reasons, as this is not a case of justice but rather political persecution,” the grouping said.

The concerned citizens have since appealed to Malawians of goodwill, both within and outside the country, and other nationals to join the initiative to raise funds to settle the MK69.5 million which Mutharika and Muhara are expected to settle as determined by the courts.

The grouping has a Facebook page called Justice for APM where they say they will make public the bank account details to be used for the initiative.

Other people who have signed the statement are Vice Chairperson Cynthia Chikalimba, National Coordinator Bertha Mkawachale and National Executive Member Zainab Hassan.