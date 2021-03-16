Students damage property at Umbwi Secondary School

Students at Umbwi secondary school in Dedza district on Monday damaged school property during riots ignited by the suspension of headboy and school prefect.

One of the students who opted for anonymity, has told this publication that the school management has been ill-treating students at the institution.

The source said since schools were opened last three weeks, students has been receiving poorly prepared meals a development which saw them agreeing to inform the school administration so that the grievance should be amicably solved.

The students late last week sent to their headteacher two representatives, a headboy and one of the school prefects, to present the matter and other issues which they said were affecting their stay at the facility.

It is further reported that the headteacher, however, suspended the headboy and the prefect a development which irked these students who later on Monday evening went on rampage baying for immediate removal of the headteacher and the boarding master.

The students started pelting stones at the facility’s infrastructure but they were dispersed by police officers who rushed to the scene and fired teargas

“The headteacher has been so stubborn for some time but we persisted until this time when he suspended the headboy on an issue which was politely presented to him. We no longer need him hear plus the boarding master,” said the source.

Meanwhile the students have threatened to set ablaze the school if their demand to have the headteacher and boarding master removed, is not resolved.