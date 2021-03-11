Woman dumps baby in pit latrine

Police in Mangochi have arrested Sausedye Saizi, 20, for dumping her newborn in a pit latrine where the child died.

The incident occurred on the night of March 10, 2021 at Bwanali village Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

Mangochi police station deputy publicist Sub-inspector Amina Daudi said that the mother of the culprit told police that her daughter was nine months pregnant but denied all along to disclose the person responsible for the pregnancy.

“On the said date, the mother was surprised as she noticed the disappearance of the bumpy tummy on her child.

“After being seriously interrogated, it was discovered that Sausedye delivered a bouncing baby girl and dumped her in the pit latrine a few metres from her house,” said Daudi.

Police rushed to the scene and hooked the toddler from the pit-latrine but unfortunately the baby didn’t survive.

Postmortem conducted at Mangochi District Hospital has indicated suffocation as the cause of death.

Sausedye who has not yet revealed her motives behind the evil act will appear before court to answer the charge of concealing birth of a child which is contrary to Section 234 of the Penal code.

She hails from Bwanali village Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi district.