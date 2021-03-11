Sub-T/A Mkumba dies in Mangochi

By Benjamin Chisale

One of the prominent sub-traditional authorities in the country, Sub-Traditional Authority Mkumba of Mangochi District, has died after a long illness.

A statement issued by Mangochi District Council under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development disclosed that Sub-Traditional Authority Mkumba, whose name was Lingamasa Yikiti, died on Thursday, March 10 2021 at Mulibwanji Private Hospital in Mangochi.

The statement further reads: “He has died at the age of 63. He was elevated to Sub Traditional Authority in December 2019.”

Mkumba is survived by two wives and 17 children.

Speaking through telephone interview, T/A Jalasi described the late Sub-Traditional Authority Mkumba as a humble person who was always available when called to his duties in his area.

Burial is on Thursday, 11th March, 2021 at his Libanda Headquarters, Mangochi North East Constituency.

Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Honorable Halima Daudi, MP is expected to attend the burial ceremony.