Police officer attempts suicide over lover affair

A 26-year-old Police officer reportedly attempted suicide on Wednesday after his girlfriend ended their relationship.

The officer has been identified as Fatsani Khwiya of Ntcheu Police Station.

According to reports, Khwiya on Wednesday quarreled with his girlfriend at Njolomole in the district. The woman ended their affair due to the fight and travelled to Lilongwe on the same day.

In reaction, Khwiya went to buy pesticides and he took them with the intention of killing himself.

He was rescued by another person who took the officer to Ntcheu District Hospital where he is admitted.

Ntcheu Police Spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu confirmed to the local media that Khwiya was hospitalized last evening.