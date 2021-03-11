Chipanga Banda to fulfill part of pledge after losing election

Alufeyo Chipanga Banda who failed to win the vice chairperson position during the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) elections says he will fulfill part of the K5 million pledge he made during campaign.

Chipanga lost to Mabuchi Mkandawire at the NRFA Elective General Meeting.

Before the polls, he had promised to pump K5 million into the Northern Region Football League in exchange for a win.

He, however, lost the election and now he says he will give K2.5 million to the winning league team.

“At first I promised to pump in K5 million kwacha into the Simso league but now I will give K2.5 million to the winning team at the end of the league, on top of that I will be giving K3000 (three thousand kwacha) to every man of the match in every game played,” said Banda.

Commenting on the polls, Chipanga Banda accepted his defeat and wished the entire committtee well.

“Let me extend my congratulation to Mabuchi Mkandawire for the win. I will faithfully and truly work and help the newly elected committee. Let’s move together to develop our region. Our slogan must be together we can in sports,” he said.

During the polls, Lameck Zetu Khonje was reelected as NRFA Chairperson for a third consecutive four-year term.

The Northern Region Football Association NRFA elections were conducted last weekend, hours after the National Sports Council had demanded the postponement of all regional elections. The polls went on because Football Association of Malawi rebuffed the council’s order.

Central and Southern Region Football Associations will hold regional elections this coming weekend.