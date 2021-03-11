Chilima says Malawians shouldn’t listen to devil worshipers on Covid vaccine

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima has urged Malawians not to listen to devil worshipers who are preaching negative messages about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Chilima said this in Mzuzu at Mzuzu Central Hospital where he was leading Malawians to take the Covid -19 vaccination.

“There are some people who are misleading people about Covid-19 vaccination. It is indeed important that the President and myself take a lead in being the first ones to be vaccinated today, let all religious leaders be the first to also take a good example to their followers and preach a good message of the vaccine,” said Chilima.

He noted that Malawi will be receiving about 1.5 million doses that will be shipped into the country by the end of May 2021.

He appealed to stakeholder groups, influencers and opinion leaders to help the government in disseminating the right information to the communities so that more people should be vaccinated.

“This is our chance to fight the pandemic which has disrupted our lives and the economy,” he said.

In his remarks after getting vaccination, Inkosi ya Makhosi Mbwelwa V said he was feeling the same way he felt before getting the jab.

“Let me encourage people of Mzimba and Malawi as a whole, let us all go and take this vaccination because it’s important to our lives to fight the pandemic,” said Mbwelwa.

Deputy Minister of Health Chrissy Kalamula Kanyasho and Mozambique ambassador to Malawi were some of the people who got vaccinated in Mzuzu.

Three million Malawians are expected to receive the vaccine under the first phase of the country’s vaccination programme.