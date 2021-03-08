Teachers’ strike: Parents endorse CDEDI demos

Parents of learners in public schools have endorsed peaceful demonstrations that Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has organized to support teachers’ demand for allowances .

The organization has organized the demonstrations to force government to pay public school teachers government risk allowances.

In an interview, one of parents Victoria Bayisoni from Kawale parent said that what government is doing is uncalled for because it will contribute to increase of early marriage and unwanted pregnancies.

Bayisoni said that they will join CDEDI demonstrations as one of showing their anger and disappointment from government.

CDEDI executive director Namiwa on Monday at a press briefing urged parents and guardians and indeed all Malawians of goodwill to join hands and fight for the dignity and welfare of the teaching profession, which has been despised for decades.

He added that the parents will join the peaceful demonstrations as voters who put the current government on the position with the aim of changing things not knowing that the things will go out of hand.

He said the children who are suffering are those whose parents are Malawians who have no money in their pockets to send their children to private schools yet the cabinet ministers are able to send their children to international institutions which is not good.

“Malawians should stop looking at the current standoff between the government and the teachers as a teachers’ affair only but rather, as a war between the government and its own citizens, especially those that cannot afford to send their children and wards to private schools within the country or abroad,” he said.

He added that the organisation has also noted that members of the police service are not receiving the Covid-19 risk allowances despite being included on the list of beneficiaries.

Namiwa advised the government not to take advantage of the situation of men and women uniform who cannot speak out publicity for fear of disciplinary actions.