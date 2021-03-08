Malawi to support Botswana’s candidate for SADC role

President Lazarus Chakwera has accepted President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi’s request for Malawi to support Botswana’s candidate for the Executive Secretary position at the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Chakwera announced the decision today during a joint press conference with Masisi at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Botswana wants its Permanent Secretary and Head of Public Service Elias Magosi to become SADC Executive Secretary in August.

“We come humbly pleading for your vote for this man,” said Masisi, before promising that Botswana will vote for a Malawian candidate at the United Nations.

Responding to a question about his reaction to the request, Chakwera noted that there is a democratic process to be followed for the SADC executive secretary position but assured Masisi that Malawi will vote for Magosi.

“He came with that request, I have received it and I will support it. We will expect that both of us respect what comes out of the democratic process,” said Chakwera.

He added that SADC has had a number of chief executives from various countries except Botswana and he believes it is time for Botswana to be supported.

On diplomatic relations, Chakwera and Masisi confirmed that they have agreed to establish missions in the two countries.

Chakwera said the two countries want to strengthen relations in various areas and look at new possibilities in terms of sharing knowledge.

On his part, Masisi said there are 22 outstanding MOUs to be dealt with and they want more agreements on fisheries, research and engagement on pandemics, resuscitation of arrangement of scholarships and trade.

“I am told that Malawi is expecting bumper harvest this year, so not only could we consume the maize, we could also consume the bran with our cattle,” said Masisi.