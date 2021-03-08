From Canaan to Sodom: Fuel prices up in Malawi

Prices of fuel in Malawi have gone up again, less than three months after another hike in December last year.

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has announced the adjustment today.

According to MERA, Petrol has increased from K834.60 to K899.20 representing 7.74%, Diesel from K826.40 to K898.00 representing 8.66 % and Paraffin from K613.20 to K719.60 representing 17.5%.

The price of Gas has also been increased from K1, 880 per Kilogramme to K1,880 to K1,952 representing 3.83%.

MERA spokesperson, Fitina Khonje, said the new prices are due to a rise in prices on the international market and the depreciation of the Malawi Kwacha.

The last fuel hike in December last year led to protests by minibus drivers who argued that the fuel price hike coupled with the limit on number of passengers was affecting their business.