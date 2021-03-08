Bushiri wants another magistrate in extradition case

Fugitives Shepherd Bushiri and wife Mary Bushiri have asked for another magistrate in their extradition case, saying the current magistrate is not fit to preside over the case.

The two appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Chirwa today for the extradition hearing but the proceedings could not continue as Bushiri’s lawyer Wapona Kita asked for the recusal of Chirwa.

According to Kita, Chirwa issued a recent warrant of arrest for the Bushiris hence he is not fit for the case.

Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni, however, argued that the reasons do not have merit.

Chirwa has since adjourned the case to Monday, March 15 to allow the defence to file a formal recusal application for the magistrate in the case.

Earlier on Monday morning, the Bushiris appeared before the High Court for an interpartes hearing on the injunction which they obtained after an arrest warrant was issued against them. The court order stops the police from arresting the two. The High Court case has also been adjourned to next week.

Bushiri and his wife are fighting against their extradition to South Africa where they face several charges, including money laundering and fraud.

They were arrested in South Africa last year and were later released on bail but they fled the country in November. Bushiri claimed in an interview over the weekend that he does not know he came to Malawi.