Concerned Malawians demand cancellation of MDF recruitment

Some concerned Malawians in Mzuzu are saying that the recent Malawi Defense Force (MDF) recruitment was marred by massive nepotism and cronyism.

In an interview, Frank Soko, one of the men who were not recruited disclosed that most recruits did not even attend either of the interviews.

“Some were just watching us splinting. We thought they had come only for that. Unfortunately, they’re the ones who were picked. We were left behind,” complained Soko.

“Likewise myself,” added David Mulungu. “I believe I made it. Only that I don’t have connections. Some guys who were recruited are merely relatives of some senior army officers.”

Recently, a grouping of UTM die-hards, led by Mzondi Mkandawire, threatened they would hold massive protests against, among other things, the corrupt recruitment process of the Malawi Defense Force.

According to Mkandawire who has since announced the cancellation of the demos pending discussions with government on their petitions, the recruitment process of the MDF exposed massive cronyism, nepotism and corruption.

He said, most deserving interviewees were left out.

Last year, minister of homeland security cancelled the recruitment process of police officers citing massive irregularities.

Richard Chimwendo Banda, the line minister, is on record as promising that henceforth, the recruitment in all security agencies would be conducted in transparent manner.

There was no immediate response from the Malawi Defense Force on the matter