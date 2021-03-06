Six people collect nomination forms in Lilongwe Nsinja South

The battle for the parliamentary seat in Lilongwe Msinja South constituency appears to be set as six people have collected nomination forms ahead of the by-election slated for this month.

According to the Electoral Commission’s Constituency Returning Officer (CRO) for the area Betrina Chidzibwa, three candidates are from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) while three others are independents.

The aspirants are Mustapha MacDonald from DPP, Francis Belekanyama – MCP, Davis Williams – AFORD and independent candidates namely Ruth Chatata, Lameck Kondesi, and Jones Yamikani Chadza.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will receive nomination forms from all aspiring candidates in the constituency on Monday, 8 March.

The by-election is being held in the area following the death of veteran MCP legislator Lingson Belekanyama who also served as Minister of Local Government.

MEC is also holding by-elections across the country in six other constituencies and two wards following deaths and court nullifications.