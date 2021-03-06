Botswana leader to visit Malawi on Monday

President of Botswana, Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi, will visit Malawi on Monday.

According to a statement from the Malawi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Botswana leader who is also Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, will undertake a day-long visit.

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and Dr. Masisi will hold bilateral talks and exchange views on Southern African Development Community (SADC) related issues.

In November last year, Chakwera went to Botswana to attend a one day Extraordinary SADC Troika Summit of the Organ for Defence and Security.

Chakwera, who was elected in June, also visited Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Tanzania and Mozambique last year.