Reckless driver fined K300,000 for killing two people

MICHAEL CHIOTCHA

A court in Mangochi has ordered a 25-year-old lorry driver to pay a K300,000 fine for causing death of two people.

The driver, Perezu Frank who has no driving licence, last month hit a child aged 8 and a woman while they were resting outside their house.

The child has been identified as Happy Pasiya while the woman is Patricia Wisiki.

The court heard through Eastern Region Prosecution Inspector (RPI) Assistant Superintendent Peter Piringu that on the morning of January 28, 2021 Frank was driving Isuzu ERF tonner lorry registration number MH 6843 within Mapira location.

“Upon arrival at the house of Patricia Wisiki, Frank who has no driving license lost control of the vehicle and went to the extreme nearside where he hit the two people who were resting in the shelter,” Said Piringu.

Prosecutor Piringu added that following the impact Happy Pasiya sustained internal injuries and died the following day whilst receiving treatment at Mangochi district hospital.

Wisiki sustained fractured right leg and was admitted at the same hospital where she died three weeks later.

During court proceedings, Frank pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him.

In mitigation Frank asked for court leniency stating that he is a breadwinner for his family. However, the state objected his appeal saying that his behavior costed innocent people’s lives.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Roy Kakutu concurred with the state and ordered him to pay K300,000 for reckless driving and in default 12 months imprisonment with hard labour. He was also ordered to pay K100,000 for driving a motor vehicle on public road without driving license and in default 12 months IHL.

The convict has since been thrown to jail after failing to pay the fines. The sentences will run consecutively

Perezu Frank come from Nlota village Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.