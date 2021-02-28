G4S Guards arrested for assaulting boy

Police have arrested two G4S guards for assaulting a boy accused of stealing a packet of spaghetti from a Chipiku Shop at Kasungu Boma.

The guards have been arrested this morning following a video clip that went viral on social media.

In the clip, one of the guards is seen slapping the boy’s face and back. He then orders him to take off his shirts, carries him and throws him on wet ground.

Central East Region Police spokesperson Harry Namwaza has identified the arrested guards as Chikondi Zambwe, 33, of Kalyongo village, Traditional Authority Tanthalire in Chitipa and Kaziputa Chiphiko, 34 of Mseche village, Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe.

The two have been charged with Acts Intended to Cause Grevious Harm.