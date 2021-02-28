Two men get 20 years in jail for gang-raping child

Two men aged 23 and 22 in Mzimba have been sentenced to 20 years in prison each for gang-raping a child aged 15.

The two are Sopani Nyirongo (23) and Ephraim Wilima. They abducted the child and gang-raped her at a forest in Mzimba.

Northern Region police deputy spokesperson Maurice Chapola said the girl’s mother sent the child to Jenda Trading Center to disconnect electrical appliances from power supply at the home of the mother’s friend.

At the house, Nyirongo, a neighbour, called her to a car. When she got there, he dragged her into the vehicle and Wilima sealed the girl’s mouth to prevent her from screaming.

They sped off into a forest where the two took turns to rape the child.

The rapists were later arrested and after they were found guilty in court, Senior Resident Magistrate Mathews Msiska sentenced them to 20 years in jail each.