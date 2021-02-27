William Stewart foundation bails out 16 girls in Chitipa

Sixteen girls from Chisenga and Wenya Secondary School in Chitipa have received school fees and learning materials from William Stewart foundation.

The foundation has given the girl school fees, school uniform, school shoes and other materials amounting to K2 million to help them during their studies.

Co-founder of the organisation Levison Mlambya said the foundation apart from giving help to Secondary School girls also helps over 500 children who are fed, given clothes, soap and learning materials.

“The foundation has been sponsoring twelve girls who have just passed their 2020 Primary school Leaving Certificate Exams to Wenya Secondary School and Chisenga Community Day Secondary School.

“The twelve being sponsored has made the total of sponsored girls to reach 16. These girls boarding fees is paid in full. They are also given full sets of uniforms, blankets, pails, mosquito nets, plates, cups, learning materials, sanitary pads, soap, sanitary materials (pads) and pocket and transport money. The foundation will sponsor the girls up to university level. No girl from our area will fail to go to school because of fees,” he said.

Mlambya added that the foundation also has a resource center at Ibuluma Village in Chitipa where children are fed, given clothes, soap and learning materials.

So far over 40 most vulnerable and orphaned children are given 20 kg of maize, cooking oil and soap every month. The foundation also trains children in tailoring, knitting and agricultural skills. At the resource there is also a nursery school where children are given food and uniforms for free.

The William Stewart Foundation was founded in 2015 by a Malawian Levison Mlambya, a teacher in Malawi and William Stewart, a Scottish man.

The foundation receives donations from its supporters through its sister charity organization Friends of William Stewart Center in United Kingdom.