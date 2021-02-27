Medical insurance company hopes smartcard will reduce insurance fraud

One of Malawi’s medical insurance providers, Wella Medical Aid Society of Malawi (WEMAS), has launched a biometric smart card system which the company hopes will reduce cases of fraudulent claims.

Speaking at the launching ceremony on Tuesday in Blantyre, WEMAS Chief Executive Officer Macdonald Wella said the biometric cards will help in the reduction of fraudulent claims which he said is rampant with the old system that uses hardcopy forms.

He described the smartcard as a game changer in the medical insurance market since it simplifies the access to medical care for all WEMAS members.

Wella said the biometric system will also facilitate the quick submission of claims for their service providers leading to faster claims payments and the first to run a paperless claiming system.

He further added that the biometric smart cards will help WEMAS members to receive electronic claims on a real time basis thus making it possible to reduce the time taken to pay claims.

The CEO continued to say, through this first ever Biometric Smartcard system, WEMAS which will clock a year into operations on 1 April, seeks to revolutionize access to healthcare service in the country.

Wella also said one of the key benefit to members is transparency that this system will bring claiming members will be able to monitor their benefit balances each time they go to the hospital.

“This marks milestone in our journey as Wella Medical Aid Society Ltd (WEMAS), the launch of the Biometric smart card system is a clear sign that WEMAS lives true to its mission of being the most innovative Medical scheme in Malawi.

“Our market is full of secrecy as far as member benefits are concerned. This secrecy results into mistrust from members of medical schemes which in turn breeds fraudulent claims,” said Wella.