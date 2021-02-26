Youths told to take a leading role in public funds tracking

Youth representatives from Phalombe district have been urged to take a leading role in promoting transparency and accountability in the usage of public funds.

The youths were told these during an opening of a three-day training in public finance management organized by Centre for Social Concern (CfSC).

CfSC’s Programs Officer responsible for economic governance, Bernard Mphepo, said in an interview that youths are critical in development of a country hence their inclusion in the project.

“We want them to understand roles and responsibilities of the elected leaders in the councils so that they should be able to hold them accountable.

“We are sure that they’ll be able to track every single tambala that is meant for respective developmental projects and by doing so misappropriating of funds will be reduced,” he said.

In a separate interview, Secretary for Phozwe Youth Club, Aida Chimkono, who was among the attendees said the training is an eye opener as now she is aware of how budget and developmental plans are formulated and implemented.

“I am now able to understand roles of village and area development committees and roles of ordinary taxpayers like us, for now with my friends we’ll be able to question our leaders so that they should be serving us effectively,” said Chimkono.

In his remarks, Youth Development Officer for Phalombe, Ian Sukali, urged the participants to take what has been taught seriously.

“I want to see these youths actively participating in matters affecting our country and now I hope they’ll use the knowledge that they’ve gained in their day to day activities,” said Sukali.

A total of 50 youths drawn from traditional authorities of Kaduya and Mkhumba were among the participants.

CfSC is implementing a project entitled ‘strengthening the capacity of citizens to demand transparency and accountability for improved public financial management to reduce poverty and inequality’.

The project is being implemented in four districts across the country namely; Phalombe, Mzimba, Mangochi and Zomba.